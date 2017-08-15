Mahoning Co. Children Services gets support from Ohio Attorney General

The Ohio Attorney General's Office wants to help those who are seeing firsthand how the opioid crisis affects kids

Mahoning County Children Services, Youngstown, Ohio Attorney General opioid crisis help

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The opioid crisis is affecting families across Ohio and on Tuesday, the Attorney General extended a helping hand to those who see firsthand how children are being impacted.

Alisha Nelson with the Ohio Attorney General’s Heroin Unit spoke to case workers at Mahoning County Children Services.

Part of the session discussed how the Attorney General’s Office is helping with recovery resources but it was also a chance to learn more about what case workers are seeing.

“If there is anything that we, as an office, can do to help, the Attorney General really wants to help the folks that are on the front lines,” Nelson said. “I think that they are on the front lines, going into families and helping these kids.”

Nelson also talked about the Ohio SMARTS program, which focuses on keeping children with their parents and getting parents the help they need to overcome addiction.

