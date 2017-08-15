Man told Youngstown police he was thrown in trunk, locked in closet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a man told them that he was kidnapped from a street on the city’s south side.

According to a police report, a 41-year-old man told officers that he was walking along W. Judson St. about 11:30 p.m Sunday when he was kidnapped by several men who approached him from behind.

The victim said the men threw him into the trunk of a car, took him to an abandoned house on W. Judson St. where he was locked in a closet for over 15 hours.

The victim said he was able to break out of the closet the next day when he thought that no one else was in the house and ran to a relative’s house.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.