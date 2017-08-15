Mary Kay Johns Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Mary Kay Johns, 82, went to Heaven on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, having received Jesus as her personal Savior in 1979.

Kay attended “Young at Heart “ at Highway Tabernacle Church in Austintown and was a member of New Life Assembly of God Church in Poland.

Kay was born April 2, 1935 in Brookville, Pennsylvania. She was the third daughter of Ralph S. and Laura (Ruddock) Johns.

Kay graduated from West Penn Hospital School of Nursing and the University of Pittsburgh.

She taught nursing in the Pittsburgh area for over 25 years.

Kay moved to Youngstown where she became a counselor at Donofrio Home, a residential treatment facility for alcohol and drug addiction services. After retiring, Kay worked for Home Instead, caring for the elderly in their homes.

Kay is survived by two sisters, Patricia McDevitt of Oil City, Pennsylvania and Nancy Lamont of Barefoot Bay, Florida; two nieces; two nephews; and a host of dear friends in her church family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Highway Tabernacle Church, 3000 S. Raccoon Road in Austintown with Pastor Duane and Kristi Bull officiating for Mary Kay Johns.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home in Boardman. Please visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to the family.

