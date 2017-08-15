Mary Seydlorsky Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Friday, August 18 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Mary Seydlorsky, 80, who passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, August 15, with her family and friends by her side.

Mary was born February 10, 1937, in Czechoslovakia, the daughter of John and Helen Fedor Puhak and immigrated to the United States on the Queen Mary at the young age of ten.

At 16, Mary left for Yonkers, New York, where she stayed with her good friends Mary Matvey and Anna Maruschak.

It was during her time in Yonkers that Mary met her true love, Thaddeus “Ted” Stanley Seydlorsky. They were joined together in marriage on July 21, 1954 and started their family with the birth of their three children, Mary Lou, Daniel and Donald. They came back to Campbell in 1964.

Mary worked at the Hills Department Store in the Lincoln Knolls Plaza for over 30 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church.

Mary loved gambling and enjoyed playing the slots at Hollywood Casino and at Mountaineer. She developed a fondness for harmonica music from her husband, Ted, who formed the music group, the Harmonica Pals. She truly loved listening to them play. Mary loved to camp and especially spending time with her family and friends at the Green Acres Campground in North Jackson, where she cherished time sitting at the lake just watching the water.

Her husband, Thaddeus “Ted” Stanley Seydlorsky, whom she married July 21, 1954, passed away July 12, 1999.

Mary will be deeply missed by her daughter, Mary Lou Seydlorsky-McKee (Ron) of Coitsville; her son, Daniel Thaddeus Seydlorsky (Diana) of Florida; her brothers, Ed Puhak (Margaret) of Campbell and Paul Puhak (Kathy) of Maryland; her sister, Ann Sakely (Bob) of Arizona; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild and her companion of 17 years, Robert Shaffer, with whom she made her home.

Besides her parents and her husband, Ted, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Donald John Seydlorsky; her brother, John Puhak, Jr. and her sister, Helen Dolansky.

The Seydlorsky family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, August 18 from 10:30 a.m – 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home prior to services.

