Michael Zall Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Romania Orthodox Church for Michael Zall who passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at his home.

Michael was born on March 19, 1936 in Romania, son of the late John and Susana (Depner) Zall.

He worked as a coil maker for Ajax Magnethermic Heating & Cooling Company and was a member at Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church.

Michael is survived by his wife, Sylvia whom he married in 1956 and his son, John Zall of Poland and a grandson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 17 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio, where a Slujba Saracustei service will be held at 6:00 p.m.

Visitation will also be held on Friday, August 18 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church.

Burial will be in Lake Park Cemetery.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 17 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.