Mowins to be first woman to call NFL play-by-play for CBS

(AP) – Beth Mowins will become the first woman to call NFL play-by-play for CBS.

Mowins will team with former NFL kicker Jay Feely for her debut on Sept. 24 when Cleveland plays at Indianapolis. The network released its announcer pairings Tuesday.

Mowins will start the season calling a Monday night NFL game between the Chargers and Broncos for ESPN. She will be the second woman to call play-by-play for an NFL regular-season game and first since NBC’s Gayle Sierens in 1987.

Mowins has called college football for ESPN since 2005 and done play-by-play locally on preseason Raiders games.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will make his CBS debut on the network’s No. 1 team with Jim Nantz by calling the Oakland at Tennessee on the first Sunday of the season.