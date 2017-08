EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine will soon have a new police chief.

Our partners at the Morning Journal report that Patrolman James Brown III will be the new man in charge.

He’ll replace Chief Kevin Dickey, who will retire next month.

Brown started with the department in 1996 and is U.S. Air Force veteran.

He’s also worked as an investigator with the county prosecutor’s office.

Brown will be sworn in as chief, September 25.