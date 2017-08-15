New product added to Vienna pallet company line

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Millwood Natural in Vienna has a new product on the line that controls storm water run-off and erosion from sediment deposits.

The pallets are ground up into mulch, then compressed into an eight, 12, 18 or 24-inch diameter, environmentally-friendly mesh netting.

“The socks will help us focus our sustainability in another avenue,” Joe Pecchia, account and technology development director, said.

Employees went through tests to ensure the socks met Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Transportation and American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials standards.

“They tested for a myriad of metals, moisture content, solids and chemicals,” Pecchia said. “As 2017 participants of the U.S. Composting Council Seal of Testing Assurance Program, it’s required that testing happens bi-monthly.”

For more information, visit http://www.millwoodinc.com.