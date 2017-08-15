Police looking for man who went missing from Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull counties after a man went missing from the Cleveland area on Tuesday.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said 70-year-old Robert Sullivan drove away from his home at noon on Tuesday. The alert says Sullivan has a mental condition that requires medication, which he did not take with him when he left.

He was believed to be driving toward Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.

Sullivan is described as being 5’6″ tall and 130 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He has a leopard tattoo on his left and right arms and was last seen wearing blue jeans.

He was driving a red 1999 Chevrolet Venture, Ohio license plate DRE3680.

Those who spot Sullivan or his vehicle are asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.