Police looking for man who went missing from Cleveland area

=Sullivan has a mental condition that requires medication, which he did not take with him when he left

By Published: Updated:
Missing: Robert Sullivan
On August 15, 2017 at 12:00 PM, Mr. Sullivan drove away from his residence and has not returned. The incident took place in Cuyahoga County, OH On Willard Ave in the city of Cleveland 44102.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull counties after a man went missing from the Cleveland area on Tuesday.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said 70-year-old Robert Sullivan drove away from his home at noon on Tuesday. The alert says Sullivan has a mental condition that requires medication, which he did not take with him when he left.

He was believed to be driving toward Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.

Sullivan is described as being 5’6″ tall and 130 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He has a leopard tattoo on his left and right arms and was last seen wearing blue jeans.

He was driving a red 1999 Chevrolet Venture, Ohio license plate DRE3680.

Those who spot Sullivan or his vehicle are asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s