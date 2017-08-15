Raymond J. Perrino Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Raymond J. Perrino, 78, of Lisbon, passed away at Salem Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, following a lengthy illness.

Ray was born May 22, 1939 in Lisbon, the son of the late Carmen and Maria (Campanelli) Perrino.

He owned Relcorp Construction Trailers and founded Willowbrook Sand & Gravel. Prior to that, he worked at NRM for 13 years.

He was a 1959 graduate of David Anderson High School and a member of St. George Catholic Church.

He was a well-known member of the community and enjoyed socializing everywhere he went. He also enjoyed playing euchre and raising homing pigeons.

Survivors include his wife, Ruthann (Rudy) Perrino; his five children, Randy Perrino, Connie Perrino, Carrie (Rick) Copeland and Amy (Jason) Frantz, all of Lisbon and Jay Perrino of Fort Myers, Florida as well as his sister, Edith Miller of Salem. There are seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Perrino; a brother, Tony Perrino and his sisters, Lee Warner, Margaret Cope and Mary Novak.

There will be a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 21 at the Weber Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 20 and one hour prior to the service Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.



