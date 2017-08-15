Richard Korda, Sr. Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 18 at St. Rose Church for Richard Korda, Sr. of Girard, who passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 15, at Park Vista of Youngstown.

Richard was born April 10, 1940 in Youngstown the son of Michael and Julia (LaGrody) Korda.

He attended South High School and worked for Indalex Aluminum on the loading docks, retiring in 2002.

He was a member of St. Rose Church.

Richard enjoyed working in his yard and going to car shows. He was a Cleveland Indians and Green Bay Packard’s fan.

Richard leaves his wife, the former Gail Jacobs, whom he married April 1, 1961. He also leaves four children, Richard Korda, Jr. of Girard, Robert (Julie) Korda of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Bonnie (Alexander) Douglas of Girard and Dan Korda of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Pamela and Destiny Douglas both of Girard and one great-grandchild, Daniel Lester. Richard also leaves a brother, Pete Korda of Austintown and Kay Danks of Boardman.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Mikesell.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 18, at St Rose Church where services will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

