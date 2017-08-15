Sheila Elyse Goldich Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – It is with great sadness that the family of the beautiful Sheila Elyse Goldich announces her passing after a long heroic battle with cancer. Sheila passed away Tuesday, August 15.

Sheila lived life right up to the very end. She was larger than life. She affected people in a very unique way and those that knew her had the most loyal friend ever. She defended her family and friends at all costs with tremendous generosity and humor. She was truly one of a kind.

Sheila started her modeling and theatrical career at the age of three. She was a cheerleader who brought great spirit to her team.

She was confirmed at Rodef Sholem Temple, graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of West Virginia.

She was a sports fanatic often sharing facts and statistics that were wise beyond her years.

In 1998 at the age of 21 she joined her father in the casino and junket rep business and became president four years later. She was the youngest and most successful female host spanning a career of over 20 years. Her business was called Lucky Junkets. Those that really got to know Sheila were the lucky ones.

Sheila recognized early in life how to live and made an impact on everyone she knew. Sheila was an amazing caregiver, she was compassionate and generous with her time and heart. When fate forced her to switch roles it was never a comfortable fit. Sheila wanted to make you feel better. Sheila was everyones pillar of strength.

Sheila was most proud of her important roles in this life. She was an amazing friend, sister, daughter, aunt, great-aunt, granddaughter, niece and cousin. While she passed away too soon she lived a very full life in a short span of time.

She will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Carole Goldich; brother, Randy and sister-in-law, Sandy Goldich and nieces, Ashleigh and Gabbi; sister, Linda and brother-in-law, Dennis Rappaport; nephew and niece, Tony and Jacquelyn Rappaport and great-nephew, Tyler Rappaport; Uncle Mickey and Aunt Marlene Murphy; Sabrina and Sam Shapiro who were like siblings and her true blue friend, Jennifer D’Apolito plus many loving cousins and friends.

She will be joining her devoted father, Stanley Goldich and beautiful sister, Kimberly Goldich.

We will miss her dearly.

The family will have calling hours on Sunday, August 20 at Rodef Sholem Tod Cemetery Chapel between the hours of 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Funeral Service will begin promptly at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to: LiveOnNY Foundation, 460W 34th Street 15th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home.

