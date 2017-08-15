Storm Team 27: Heat and humidity increases this week

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The muggy conditions will return tomorrow and then on Thursday we are tracking more showers and storms.

The chance for showers are sticking around Friday but better weather is ahead for the weekend.

FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds. Patchy fog

Low: 61

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for iso. shower (10%)

High: 84

Wednesday tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 62

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 83

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 82 Low: 69

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 61

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 62

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 63

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 84 Low: 65