Storm Team 27: Warm and humid

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It will be muggy and hot through Thursday.

This means that we will also see the chance for showers and even storms return by Thursday.

FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower. (20%)

High: 84

Tuesday night: A few clouds. Slight chance of a shower early (20%)

Low: 62

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 84

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 83 Low: 63

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 82 Low: 69

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 62

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 61

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 85 Low: 60