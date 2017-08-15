Two of the best in the Big 10 (Price & Scott) prepare for their openers in less than a month

2016 Big Ten Standings

East Division

Penn State, 8-1 (11-3)

Ohio State, 8-1 (11-2)

Michigan, 7-2 (10-3)

Indiana, 4-5 (6-7)

Maryland, 3-6 (6-7)

Michigan State, 1-8 (3-9)

Rutgers, 0-9 (2-10)

West Division

Wisconsin, 7-2 (11-3)

Iowa, 6-3 (8-5)

Nebraska, 6-3 (9-4)

Minnesota, 5-4 (9-4)

Northwestern, 5-4 (7-6)

Illinois, 2-7 (3-9)

Purdue, 1-8 (3-9)

2016 Big 10 participation in Bowl games (3-7)

Fiesta Bowl (Semifinal) – Clemson 31 Ohio State 0

Rose Bowl – USC 52 Penn State 49

Cotton Bowl – Wisconsin 24 Western Michigan 16

Orange Bowl – Florida State 33 Michigan 32

Outback Bowl – Florida 30 Iowa 3

Music City Bowl – Tennessee 38 Nebraska 24

Foster Farms Bowl – Utah 26 Indiana 24

Pinstripe Bowl – Northwestern 31 Pitt 24

Holiday Bowl – Minnesota 17 Washington State 12

Quick Lane Bowl – Boston College 36 Maryland 30

Local players on Big 10 rosters in 2017

Iowa Hawkeyes

Schedule

Sept. 2 – Wyoming

Sept. 9 – at Iowa State

Sept. 16 – North Texas

Sept. 23 – Penn State

Sept. 30 – at Michigan State

Oct. 7 – Illinois

Oct. 21 – at Northwestern

Oct. 28 – Minnesota

Nov. 4 – Ohio State

Nov. 11 – at Wisconsin

Nov. 18 – Purdue

Nov. 24 – at Nebraska

#9 Geno Stone, FR/DB (New Castle)

…Three-year letterwinner at New Castle, was honored last Fall as an All-State selection at defensive back.

#78 James Daniels, JR/C (Harding)

…Daniels was voted to the Second-Team All-Big 10 a year ago by Athlon. He started all 11 games he played in at center in 2016.

Michigan State Spartans

Schedule

Sept. 2 – Bowling Green

Sept. 9 – Western Michigan

Sept. 23 – Notre Dame

Sept. 30 – Iowa

Oct. 7 – at Michigan

Oct. 14 – at Minnesota

Oct. 21 – Indiana

Oct. 28 – at Northwestern

Nov. 4 – Penn State

Nov. 11 -at Ohio State

Nov. 18 – Maryland

Nov. 25 – at Rutgers

#3 LJ Scott, JR/RB (Hubbard)

…Scott has gained 1,693 rushing yards and has scored 17 touchdowns through his first 26 games in East Lansing. He’s compiled six 100-yard rushing career games to date. This off-season, Scott was mentioned on the Preseason Watch List for the Maxwell Award (college’s Player of the Year) and the Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back).

Northwestern Wildcats

Schedule

Sept. 2 – Nevada

Sept. 9 – at Duke

Sept. 16 – Bowling Green

Sept. 30 – at Wisconsin

Oct. 7 – Penn State

Oct. 14 – at Maryland

Oct. 21 – Iowa

Oct. 28 – Michigan State

Nov. 4 – at Nebraska

Nov. 11 – Purdue

Nov. 18 – Minnesota

Nov. 25 – at Illinois

#94 Tommy Carnifax, r-FR/DE (Howland)

…Carnifax redshirted last Fall for the Wildcats.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Schedule

Aug. 31 – at Indiana

Sept. 9 – Oklahoma

Sept. 16 – Army

Sept. 23 – UNLV

Sept. 30 – at Rutgers

Oct. 7 – Maryland

Oct. 14 – at Nebraska

Oct. 28 – Penn State

Nov. 4 – at Iowa

Nov. 11 – Michigan State

Nov. 18 – Illinois

Nov. 25 – at Michigan

#13 Trevon Forte, SR/CB (Mooney)

…The former Track star for Mooney played in two games last Fall.

#54 Billy Price, SR/C (Fitch)

…Price earned 1st-team All-American status as a junior. He started every game for the past three seasons. That’s 41 consecutive games. He moved from guard to center.

#90 Bryan Kristan, JR/K (Canfield)

…Kristan joined the team in Fall of 2016. He’s the all-time leader in field goals made at Canfield.

Big 10 Championship Game

2016: Penn State 38 Wisconsin 31 (at Indianapolis, IN)

2015: Michigan State 16 Iowa 13 (at Indianapolis, IN)

2014: Ohio State 59 Wisconsin 0 (at Indianapolis, IN)

2013: Michigan State 34 Ohio State 24 (at Indianapolis, IN)

2012: Wisconsin 70 Nebraska 31 (at Indianapolis, IN)

2011: Wisconsin 42 Michigan State 39 (at Indianapolois, IN)

Last Big 10 Championship

Indiana – 1967

Illinois – 2001

Iowa – 2004

Maryland – Never

Michigan – 2004

Michigan State – 2015

Minnesota – 1967

Nebraska – Never

Northwestern – 2000

Ohio State – 2014

Penn State – 2016

Rutgers – Never

Purdue – 2000

Wisconsin – 2012

2017 NFL Draft: Big 10 in the First Round

11 – Marshon Lattimore, CB (Ohio State) taken by New Orleans

15 – Malik Hooker, S (Ohio State) taken by Indianapolis

24 – Gareon Conley, CB (Ohio State) taken by Oakland

25 – Jabrill Peppers, S (Michigan) taken by Cleveland

28 – Taco Charlton, DE (Michigan) taken by Dallas

30 – T.J. Watt, LB (Wisconsin) taken by Pittsburgh

32 – Ryan Ramczyk, T (Wisconsin) taken by New Orleans