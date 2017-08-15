Two of the best in the Big 10 (Price & Scott) prepare for their openers in less than a month

2016 Big Ten Standings
East Division
Penn State, 8-1 (11-3)
Ohio State, 8-1 (11-2)
Michigan, 7-2 (10-3)
Indiana, 4-5 (6-7)
Maryland, 3-6 (6-7)
Michigan State, 1-8 (3-9)
Rutgers, 0-9 (2-10)
West Division
Wisconsin, 7-2 (11-3)
Iowa, 6-3 (8-5)
Nebraska, 6-3 (9-4)
Minnesota, 5-4 (9-4)
Northwestern, 5-4 (7-6)
Illinois, 2-7 (3-9)
Purdue, 1-8 (3-9)
2016 Big 10 participation in Bowl games (3-7)
Fiesta Bowl (Semifinal) – Clemson 31 Ohio State 0
Rose Bowl – USC 52 Penn State 49
Cotton Bowl – Wisconsin 24 Western Michigan 16
Orange Bowl – Florida State 33 Michigan 32
Outback Bowl – Florida 30 Iowa 3
Music City Bowl – Tennessee 38 Nebraska 24
Foster Farms Bowl – Utah 26 Indiana 24
Pinstripe Bowl – Northwestern 31 Pitt 24
Holiday Bowl – Minnesota 17 Washington State 12
Quick Lane Bowl – Boston College 36 Maryland 30
Local players on Big 10 rosters in 2017
Iowa Hawkeyes
Schedule
Sept. 2 – Wyoming
Sept. 9 – at Iowa State
Sept. 16 – North Texas
Sept. 23 – Penn State
Sept. 30 – at Michigan State
Oct. 7 – Illinois
Oct. 21 – at Northwestern
Oct. 28 – Minnesota
Nov. 4 – Ohio State
Nov. 11 – at Wisconsin
Nov. 18 – Purdue
Nov. 24 – at Nebraska
#9 Geno Stone, FR/DB (New Castle)
…Three-year letterwinner at New Castle, was honored last Fall as an All-State selection at defensive back.
#78 James Daniels, JR/C (Harding)
…Daniels was voted to the Second-Team All-Big 10 a year ago by Athlon. He started all 11 games he played in at center in 2016.
Michigan State Spartans
Schedule
Sept. 2 – Bowling Green
Sept. 9 – Western Michigan
Sept. 23 – Notre Dame
Sept. 30 – Iowa
Oct. 7 – at Michigan
Oct. 14 – at Minnesota
Oct. 21 – Indiana
Oct. 28 – at Northwestern
Nov. 4 – Penn State
Nov. 11 -at Ohio State
Nov. 18 – Maryland
Nov. 25 – at Rutgers
#3 LJ Scott, JR/RB (Hubbard)
…Scott has gained 1,693 rushing yards and has scored 17 touchdowns through his first 26 games in East Lansing. He’s compiled six 100-yard rushing career games to date. This off-season, Scott was mentioned on the Preseason Watch List for the Maxwell Award (college’s Player of the Year) and the Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back).
Northwestern Wildcats
Schedule
Sept. 2 – Nevada
Sept. 9 – at Duke
Sept. 16 – Bowling Green
Sept. 30 – at Wisconsin
Oct. 7 – Penn State
Oct. 14 – at Maryland
Oct. 21 – Iowa
Oct. 28 – Michigan State
Nov. 4 – at Nebraska
Nov. 11 – Purdue
Nov. 18 – Minnesota
Nov. 25 – at Illinois
#94 Tommy Carnifax, r-FR/DE (Howland)
…Carnifax redshirted last Fall for the Wildcats.
Ohio State Buckeyes
Schedule
Aug. 31 – at Indiana
Sept. 9 – Oklahoma
Sept. 16 – Army
Sept. 23 – UNLV
Sept. 30 – at Rutgers
Oct. 7 – Maryland
Oct. 14 – at Nebraska
Oct. 28 – Penn State
Nov. 4 – at Iowa
Nov. 11 – Michigan State
Nov. 18 – Illinois
Nov. 25 – at Michigan
#13 Trevon Forte, SR/CB (Mooney)
…The former Track star for Mooney played in two games last Fall.
#54 Billy Price, SR/C (Fitch)
…Price earned 1st-team All-American status as a junior. He started every game for the past three seasons. That’s 41 consecutive games. He moved from guard to center.
#90 Bryan Kristan, JR/K (Canfield)
…Kristan joined the team in Fall of 2016. He’s the all-time leader in field goals made at Canfield.
Big 10 Championship Game
2016: Penn State 38 Wisconsin 31 (at Indianapolis, IN)
2015: Michigan State 16 Iowa 13 (at Indianapolis, IN)
2014: Ohio State 59 Wisconsin 0 (at Indianapolis, IN)
2013: Michigan State 34 Ohio State 24 (at Indianapolis, IN)
2012: Wisconsin 70 Nebraska 31 (at Indianapolis, IN)
2011: Wisconsin 42 Michigan State 39 (at Indianapolois, IN)
Last Big 10 Championship
Indiana – 1967
Illinois – 2001
Iowa – 2004
Maryland – Never
Michigan – 2004
Michigan State – 2015
Minnesota – 1967
Nebraska – Never
Northwestern – 2000
Ohio State – 2014
Penn State – 2016
Rutgers – Never
Purdue – 2000
Wisconsin – 2012
2017 NFL Draft: Big 10 in the First Round
11 – Marshon Lattimore, CB (Ohio State) taken by New Orleans
15 – Malik Hooker, S (Ohio State) taken by Indianapolis
24 – Gareon Conley, CB (Ohio State) taken by Oakland
25 – Jabrill Peppers, S (Michigan) taken by Cleveland
28 – Taco Charlton, DE (Michigan) taken by Dallas
30 – T.J. Watt, LB (Wisconsin) taken by Pittsburgh
32 – Ryan Ramczyk, T (Wisconsin) taken by New Orleans