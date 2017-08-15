Youngstown crime activity: Man arrested during burglary investigation

Tuesday, August 8

12 a.m. – W. Lucius Avenue, a man told police that someone broke into a house that he rents and took a hot water tank.

10:15 p.m. – Lansdowne Boulevard and Parker Street, Kevon Moreland, 28, was issued a citation for drug possession and driving under suspension following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Moreland turned over three bags of marijuana that he had and police found five Tramadol pills in his car.

Wednesday, August 9

1:17 a.m. – South Avenue at Judson Avenue, John Grzejka, 36, was charged with OVI and child endangering after he crashed his motorcycle in front of Irish Bob’s Pub. Grzejka was seriously injured and his 17-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

10:37 p.m. – 900 block of Martin Luther King Blvd., a worker at the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley told police that a client became irate and started throwing trash cans, computers and other items around. He also took a sweeper and threw it at the front door, shattering the window.

Thursday, August 10

11 a.m. – 100 block of N. Richview Ave., Joseph Duarte, 33, was charged with breaking and entering and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a police report, officers were called to the house on a report of a burglary in progress. When officers arrived, they found a window air conditioner lying on the ground and once inside saw that drawers had been pulled open and rummaged through. When they searched the second floor, officers said they found Duarte hiding behind an entertainment center. A search of Duarte and a backpack he had uncovered marijuana, a crack pipe, burnt spoon and a used syringe, according to the report.

11:41 a.m. – 500 block of Almyra Ave., Eva Baker, 24; DeHavlynn Scurry, 18; and Kasheara Abron are facing charges after police say they came to a man’s house to beat him up over a stolen debit card. When officers arrived at the house, they say they found Baker on top of a man and punching him. Scurry was in front of the house yelling expletives and instigating the situation, according to police. Baker was arrested and charged with assault. Scurry was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Abron was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after police say she tried to intervene in the arrest of Scurry.

8:43 a.m. – Oakwood Avenue, Shayyana Motton, 31, was charged with theft, driving under suspension and falsification after police say she stole a shirt from the Dollar General Store on Mahoning Avenue. According to a police report, officers were looking for a vehicle involved in a theft at the store when they pulled Motton over. Officers discovered that Motton was driving under a license suspension and that she tried to lie about her identity, according to the report. They also found a shirt that was stolen from the Dollar General inside her vehicle, the report stated. Police said Motton told them she took the shirt because she spent the night at her boyfriend’s house and needed a different shirt for work.

1:13 p.m. – 600 block of Ravenwood Ave., a woman told police that a laptop and miscellaneous food items were taken from her home; and a BB gun, an old double-barrel rifle that was a family heirloom and beauty school equipment were taken from a storage shed.

6:50 p.m. – S. Dunlap Avenue, a man told police that a neighbor and his girlfriend forced their way into their house and accused him and another person of “putting a hand on their kids,” according to a police report. The victim said the man shoved him in the chest and attempted to drag him outside. When the victim called 911, the suspect ran home and yelled over a porch that he was going to shoot the victim, the report stated.

Friday, August 11

4:46 p.m. – S. Dunlap Avenue, a man told police that someone took his food stamp card, Medicaid card, cell phone and Craftsman push mower.

4:52 p.m. – Oak Hill and Chalmers avenues, Zachary McFall, 21, was charged with OVI and failure to control after police said he overdosed and crashed into a telephone pole while driving. McFall was found unconscious behind the wheel of a damaged Hyundai, according to the police report. Police said further investigation showed that he struck a telephone pole before he passed out. A syringe containing what appeared to be heroin was laying on the passenger side floor, according to the report. He was treated with naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, and sent to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Sunday, August 13

12:16 a.m. 500 block of Mistletoe Ave., police responded to a call for 15 shots fired on the corner of Hillman Street and Mistletoe Avenue just before midnight. According to a report, they found an SUV that had crashed into the fence behind the Newport Library. The driver had been shot several times and was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. The passenger left the car before police arrived and was found across the street at the Burger King on Midlothian. He was also treated at the hospital and released.

11:30 p.m. – W. Judson St., a 41-year-old man told police he was kidnapped. The man told officers that he was walking along W. Judson Street when he was kidnapped by several men who approached him from behind. The victim said the men threw him into the trunk of a car, took him to an abandoned house on W. Judson Street, where he was locked in a closet for over 15 hours. The victim said he was able to break out of the closet the next day when he thought that no one else was in the house and ran to a relative’s house.

Monday, August 14

1 a.m. – Loveland Ave., Daniel Nelson, 44, is facing charges after crashing a rental vehicle into a yard. According to police, Nelson hit a large rock, a fence and narrowly missed a house on Loveland Road before the car caught fire. Youngstown police say the driver was drunk and the Hertz rental car had been reported stolen. Nelson was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital and is expected to recover.

7:20 a.m. – McGuffey Road, John Turner was charged with assault after police say he hit another man in the head. According to a police report, Turner saw his girlfriend talking with a man and punched the man in the head. Police said Turner appeared intoxicated and smelled heavily of alcohol.

8:19 a.m. – 1900 block of Belmont Ave., a manager at Buy Rite Muffler Shop said an employee who had been fired walked into the business, threw paperwork on the floor and took $150 and 50 Tramadol pills that were in a desk.

6:10 p.m. – 800 block of Compton Lane, a woman called police to report that someone broke into her neighbor’s house who was out of town. Police found a window and door were open. Family came over to secure the house. It wasn’t clear if anything was missing at the time the report was made.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department.

