America Makes celebrates fifth birthday

Within five years, America Makes has expanded to having 14 manufacturing hubs nationwide

By Published:
America Makes, located in downtown Youngstown, celebrated its fifth birthday on Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – America Makes, a federal manufacturing hub, is celebrating its fifth birthday Wednesday.

The hub was created by President Obama in 2012, as the pilot program. Now, there are 14 manufacturing hubs nationwide.

The institute focuses on the development of 3-D printing, and contains advanced tools such as 3-D printers, laser cutters, CNC machining and other manufacturing technologies.

America Makes has worked with high-profile clients such as General Electric, NASA and the U.S. Air Force.

The Youngstown Business Incubator, located downtown, uses the hub’s 3-D printing capabilities for their business start-ups.

America Makes’ will celebrate its birthday on social media using the hashtag #AM.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s