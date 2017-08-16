Boardman crime activity: Driver on phone accused of pulling gun

Thursday, August 10

1:48 a.m. – 4500 block of Devonshire Dr., a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with theft, criminal trespass, possession of criminal tools and obstructing official business. A man held the boy at gunpoint until police arrived after he said he caught him breaking into his neighbor’s vehicle. Police said another suspect managed to run away.

4:45 p.m. – 800 block of Boardman Poland Rd., a woman reported that the father of her child hit her with his vehicle after taking their child. She said she was concerned because the child wasn’t in a car seat when he sped off.

Saturday, August 12

5:03 a.m. – 5100 block of Youngstown-Poland Rd., a manager at Arby’s reported that she and two other employees were held at gunpoint by a man who came into the restaurant and demanded money. He made off with some cash and ran from the restaurant, according to a police report. He was described as a very thin black man in his 20s, approximately 6′ to 6’1″ tall, with dark brown eyes. He had a deep voice and wore a black hood over his head and red fingerless gloves, according to the report.

7:44 a.m. – Tippecanoe Road and US-224, Sean Page, 44, of Canfield, arrested and charged with OVI, assured clear distance ahead and improper starting. Police said Page had been driving recklessly and hit the back of the vehicle in front of him. While officers were there, Page drove forward again, striking the SUV for a second time, according to a police report. Police said Page appeared confused and his speech was slurred. He admitted to taking numerous prescription medications, including muscle relaxers, the report stated.

3:09 p.m. – Jeremy Stewart, 40, arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and identity fraud. Police received a call from a woman who reported that fraudulent purchases were made from her checking account. She said she received a call from the bank that one of the purchases — a Bissell vacuum cleaner — was shipped to a room at the Travelers Inn. Police said a tenant in that room — Stewart — was found with the vacuum cleaner. He told police that the vacuum cleaner had been shipped there and that he didn’t know what to do with it, according to a police report. Police said during a search of the room, several packaging labels with different names and addresses on them were found in the room.

5:26 p.m. – 5100 block of Youngstown Poland Rd., an employee of Sami’s Quick Stop reported that a man and a woman tried to pass two counterfeit $100 bills, which had Chinese lettering on them. The employee said the woman told her that she received the bills via a child support payment. When told she couldn’t use them, the pair took the money and left. Similar fake money was also found at Home Depot.

Sunday, August 13

6:51 a.m. – 300 block of Mathews Rd., a 17-year-old boy was charged with possession of drugs. Police said the boy was found with Alprazolam pills during a fight about property that was allegedly taken.

11:30 a.m. – Mercy Health, Youngstown, Shawn Georgiadis, 30, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for domestic violence and inducing panic charges. A family member of Georgiadis accused him of beating her up on July 29, according to a police report. Police said the victim’s face was bruised, and she had scratches on her chest.

2:31 p.m. – 4000 block of Market St., Ramsey Esmail, 34, arrested and charged with aggravated menacing. A man told police that Esmail pulled a gun on him and threatened him during a road-rage incident. He said he honked and yelled at Esmail, who he said was on his phone and wasn’t paying attention to traffic. He said Esmail then pointed the gun at him and said, “You don’t know who you’re messing with, and if you do that again, I’ll put a f***ing bullet in your brain.” Esmail, who was stopped later nearby, told police that the man got out of his car and hit his windows, so he grabbed the gun because he was scared. Police said there were no marks on the window to support his allegations.

Tuesday, August 15

12:21 a.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Savon Young, 24, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A 17-year-old was charged with theft and two 16-year-olds were charged with complicity after an investigation of shoplifting at Walmart. Walmart employees said a boy at the store used a large knife and a hatchet to cut packaging material and hide a hoverboard in his backpack. Police said three others were with him, including Young, and one of the juveniles helped him to conceal the item. Police said several stolen items were found in the bag.

7:50 a.m. – 700 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., the owner of Y Not Wireless reported that someone broke into his business using a 10-pound dumbbell to break the glass door. Police said 66 phones, worth more than $25,000, were taken.

6:11 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., Christine Smith, 35, arrested and charged with robbery. Police said Smith tried to steal jewelry from Macy’s and then fought with a loss prevention employee who tried to stop her from leaving the store. Police said when they arrived at the store, jewelry with a price tag attached was found in Smith’s purse. She told officers, “I just got out of prison. Can’t you help me out?” according to a police report.

8:09 p.m. – 1000 block of Tiffany South, Tara “Tammy” Meta, arrested on a probation violation and charged with soliciting prostitution, escape, possession criminal tools and drug paraphernalia. Meta was arrested during an undercover sex sting. Police said she tried to jump out of a second-story window at the Red Roof Inn, but officers managed to pull her back.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department.

