Conneaut Lake Park expected to have one of best seasons in years

CONNEAUT LAKE, Pa. (WKBN) – An amusement park in Crawford County, Pennsylvania that has faced financial troubles is having one of its best seasons in years.

Three years ago, Conneaut Lake Park filed for bankruptcy protection. Since then, the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County has taken over the operations of the park.

This season, over 24,000 wristbands have been sold — a 30 percent increase from a year ago.

The crowds are back and that’s helping with the bottom line.

“Well, it’s great because we’ve been in bankruptcy for the last couple years and we’re trying to get out now. The park is on its way to making a full recovery,” said Rich Ragen, with the Economic Progress Alliance.

He said many of the visitors to the park are from the Youngstown area.

Admission to the park is free but wristbands are needed for the rides and water slides.

The park only operates Friday through Sunday.

