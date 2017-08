NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is now moving in the eastbound lane of Interstate 76 by the Ohio Turnpike exit.

The crash happened near Bailey and N. Salem roads. There is a traffic accident between a semi truck and a motorcycle.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a speed alert in that area.

WKBN has a crew on the scene, and we will bring your more details as they become available.