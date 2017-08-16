Darlington Raceway dedicating suite towers to the Earnhardts

Track president Kerry Tharp said it's fitting to honor the Earnhardts for what they've done for racing and Darlington

Dale Earnhardt celebrates in victory lane after winning the International Race of Champions in 1995 in Daytona Beach, Fla. Earnhardt, one of the greatest stars in auto racing history, died Sunday. Feb. 18, 2001 from injuries in a last-lap crash at the Daytona 500. Credit: AP Photo/Terry Renna

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) – Darlington Raceway will debut Earnhardt Towers to honor the late Dale Sr. and his son, Dale Jr., at the Southern 500 next month.

The track Wednesday announced plans to rename its two towers after the Earnhardt racers.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. won nine times at the track “Too Tough To Tame,” the second most in history behind David Pearson’s 10 victories. Dale Earnhardt Jr., winless at Darlington, is expected to run his final race there Sept. 3.

Earnhardt Jr. plans to retire after this season.

Earnhardt Towers will feature graphics depicting memorable moments of the Earnhardts on the backside of each tower with “Earnhardt Towers” on the front.

