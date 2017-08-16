Eileen M. Kline Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Eileen M. Kline, 89, passed away on Wednesday evening, August 16, 2017 at Austinwoods Care Center.

Eileen was born on November 12, 1927 in Struthers, a daughter of the late William and Katie (Pant) Lewis and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate from Struthers High School.

Eileen went on to work at Menaldi Jewelers. It was at Menaldi’s where she met her husband, David and they were married on August 18, 1949.

Eileen was a member of Westminster Presbyterian church and a former member of Christ Church Presbyterian. She was very involved with different committees at her churches including the former Woodland Lutheran Church, where she was a member when her children were young. She served on the bereavement committees at her church, the Westminster Booksale committee and many others.

Eileen also volunteered at many different places including the MASCO workshop where she really enjoyed working with the young adults.

She was very creative and loved crafts, especially sewing, crochet and gardening. Eileen really had a green thumb and had a beautiful flower garden.

She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and according to her family was a wonderful cook. She didn’t need a recipe and could look into the refrigerator and come up with something delicious including making the best pies.

Her husband, David, passed away on March 14, 2017 after over 67 years of marriage.

She leaves two sons, William D. (Margaret A.) Kline of St. Louis, Missouri and Robert A. (Beth) Kline of Youngstown; a sister, Laurette Perfilio of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Jeffrey (Fernanda), David, Michael and Brittney as well as one great-grandson, Jordan. Eileen also leaves three loving nieces and their families, Denise, Lynne and Lisa.

Besides her parents and her husband, Eileen was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Young.

Eileen was a very positive person and made the most of everyday. She fought the good fight with her chemo for 18 months and will be dearly missed.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, August 23 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, followed by a memorial service at 12:00 Noon.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that material tributes take the form of contributions to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Eileen’s name.

Family and friends may send online condolences to the Kline family at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



