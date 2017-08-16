Giant Eagle donates $47,000 to Valley hospital

The money will go towards helping children with cancer and blood disorders

By Published:
Giant Eagle raised over $40,000 in donations for a local hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve been to Giant Eagle recently, you may have been asked by a cashier to make a donation to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Fourteen area Giant Eagles gave the $47,000 in donations to the hospital in the Mahoning Valley Wednesday.

The money will be used to help kids at the Valley Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders.

When Giant Eagle presented the check, there were some patient families from the hospital there.

“It’s one thing to just hand over a check and say we raised X amount of dollars, it’s another thing to see the people it’s helping and truly see the impact in the community and put a face to it,” said Jannah Jablonowski, who is with Giant Eagle.

Overall, Giant Eagle stores total contribution was $140,000.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s