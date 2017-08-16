Hall looks to help the Panthers up the ACC standings this Fall

2016 Atlantic Coast Conference Standings
Atlantic Division
Clemson, 7-1 (14-1)
Louisville, 7-1 (9-4)
Florida State, 5-3 (10-3)
NC State, 3-5 (7-6)
Wake Forest, 3-5 (7-6)
Boston College, 2-6 (7-6)
Syracuse, 2-6 (4-8)
Coastal Division
Virginia Tech, 6-2 (10-4)
Miami, 5-3 (9-4)
North Carolina, 5-3 (8-5)
Pitt, 5-3 (8-5)
Georgia Tech, 4-4 (9-4)
Duke, 1-7 (4-8)
Virginia, 1-7 (2-10)
2016 ACC participation in Bowl games (9-2)
College Football Natl Championship – Clemson 35 Alabama 31
Fiesta Bowl (Semifinal) – Clemson 31 Ohio State 0
Orange Bowl – Florida State 33 Michigan 32
Taxslayer Bowl – Georgia Tech 33 Kentucky 18
Belk Bowl – Virginia Tech 35 Arkansas 24
Sun Bowl – Stanford 25 North Carolina 23
Russell Athletic Bowl – Miami 31 West Virginia 14
Military Bowl – Wake Forest 34 Temple 26
Independence Bowl – NC State 41 Vanderbilt 17
Pinstripe Bowl – Northwestern 31 Pitt 24
Quick Lane Bowl – Boston College 36 Maryland 30
Local players on ACC rosters in 2017
Pittsburgh Panthers
Schedule
Sept. 2 – YSU
Sept. 9 – at Penn State
Sept. 16 – Oklahoma State
Sept. 23 – at Georgia Tech
Sept. 30 – Rice
Oct. 7 – at Syracuse
Oct. 14 – NC State
Oct. 21 – at Duke
Oct. 28 – Virginia
Nov. 9 – North Carolina
Nov. 18 – at Virginia Tech
Nov. 24 – Miami
#22 Darrin Hall, JR/RB (Fitch)
…Hall has played in 22 games for Pitt, rushing for 417 yards on 100 carries (4.2 yards per average).
#51 Jim Medure, SO/DL (Neshannock)
…Medure was on three of Neshannock’s WPIAL playoff teams between 2012 and 2014). The former Lancer has yet to play in a game for the Panthers.
#86 Tyler Sear, FR/TE (Neshannock)
…Sear was the top tight end prospect in Pennsylvania according to Rivals this past year. Neshannock appeared in their first WPIAL championship game with Sear playing a key role.
Syracuse Orange
Schedule
Sept. 1 – Central Connecticut
Sept. 9 – Middle Tennessee State
Sept. 16 – Central Michigan
Sept. 23 – at LSU
Sept. 30 – at NC State
Oct. 7 – Pittsburgh
Oct. 13 – Clemson
Oct. 21 – at Miami
Nov. 4 – at Florida State
Nov. 11 – Wake Forest
Nov. 18 – at Louisville
Nov. 25 – Boston College
#12 Andrew Armstrong, SO/LB (Mooney)
…Appeared in all 12 games as a true freshman and accumulated 16 tackles.
ACC Championship Game
2016: Clemson 42 Virginia Tech 35 (at Orlando, FL)
2015: Clemson 45 North Carolina 37 (at Charlotte, NC)
2014: Florida State 37 Georgia Tech 35 (at Charlotte, NC)
2013: Florida State 45 Duke 7 (at Charlotte, NC)
2012: Florida State 21 Georgia Tech 15 (at Charlotte, NC)
2011: Clemson 38 Virginia Tech 10 (at Charlotte, NC)
2010: Virginia Tech 44 Florida State 33 (at Charlotte, NC)
2009: Georgia Tech 39 Clemson 34 (at Tampa, FL)
2008: Virginia Tech 30 Boston College 12 (at Tampa, FL)
2007: Virginia Tech 30 Boston College 16 (at Jacksonville, FL)
2006: Wake Forest 9 Georgia Tech 6 (at Jacksonville, FL)
2005: Florida State 27 Virginia Tech 22 (at Jacksonville, FL)
Last Big ACC Championship
Boston College – Never
Clemson – 2016
Duke – 1989
Florida State – 2014
Georgia Tech – 2009
Louisville – Never
Miami – Never
North Carolina – 1980
North Carolina State – 1979
Pittsburgh – Never
Syracuse – Never
Virginia – 1995
Virginia Tech – 2010
Wake Forest – 2006
2017 NFL Draft: ACC in the First Round
2 – Mitch Trubisky, QB (North Carolina) taken by Chicago
7 – Mike Williams, WR (Clemson) taken by LA Chargers
12 – Deshaun Watson, QB (Clemson) taken by Houston
29 – David Njoku, TE (Miami) taken by Cleveland