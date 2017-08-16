Hall looks to help the Panthers up the ACC standings this Fall

2016 Atlantic Coast Conference Standings

Atlantic Division

Clemson, 7-1 (14-1)

Louisville, 7-1 (9-4)

Florida State, 5-3 (10-3)

NC State, 3-5 (7-6)

Wake Forest, 3-5 (7-6)

Boston College, 2-6 (7-6)

Syracuse, 2-6 (4-8)

Coastal Division

Virginia Tech, 6-2 (10-4)

Miami, 5-3 (9-4)

North Carolina, 5-3 (8-5)

Pitt, 5-3 (8-5)

Georgia Tech, 4-4 (9-4)

Duke, 1-7 (4-8)

Virginia, 1-7 (2-10)

2016 ACC participation in Bowl games (9-2)

College Football Natl Championship – Clemson 35 Alabama 31

Fiesta Bowl (Semifinal) – Clemson 31 Ohio State 0

Orange Bowl – Florida State 33 Michigan 32

Taxslayer Bowl – Georgia Tech 33 Kentucky 18

Belk Bowl – Virginia Tech 35 Arkansas 24

Sun Bowl – Stanford 25 North Carolina 23

Russell Athletic Bowl – Miami 31 West Virginia 14

Military Bowl – Wake Forest 34 Temple 26

Independence Bowl – NC State 41 Vanderbilt 17

Pinstripe Bowl – Northwestern 31 Pitt 24

Quick Lane Bowl – Boston College 36 Maryland 30

Local players on ACC rosters in 2017

Pittsburgh Panthers

Schedule

Sept. 2 – YSU

Sept. 9 – at Penn State

Sept. 16 – Oklahoma State

Sept. 23 – at Georgia Tech

Sept. 30 – Rice

Oct. 7 – at Syracuse

Oct. 14 – NC State

Oct. 21 – at Duke

Oct. 28 – Virginia

Nov. 9 – North Carolina

Nov. 18 – at Virginia Tech

Nov. 24 – Miami

#22 Darrin Hall, JR/RB (Fitch)

…Hall has played in 22 games for Pitt, rushing for 417 yards on 100 carries (4.2 yards per average).

#51 Jim Medure, SO/DL (Neshannock)

…Medure was on three of Neshannock’s WPIAL playoff teams between 2012 and 2014). The former Lancer has yet to play in a game for the Panthers.

#86 Tyler Sear, FR/TE (Neshannock)

…Sear was the top tight end prospect in Pennsylvania according to Rivals this past year. Neshannock appeared in their first WPIAL championship game with Sear playing a key role.

Syracuse Orange

Schedule

Sept. 1 – Central Connecticut

Sept. 9 – Middle Tennessee State

Sept. 16 – Central Michigan

Sept. 23 – at LSU

Sept. 30 – at NC State

Oct. 7 – Pittsburgh

Oct. 13 – Clemson

Oct. 21 – at Miami

Nov. 4 – at Florida State

Nov. 11 – Wake Forest

Nov. 18 – at Louisville

Nov. 25 – Boston College

#12 Andrew Armstrong, SO/LB (Mooney)

…Appeared in all 12 games as a true freshman and accumulated 16 tackles.

ACC Championship Game

2016: Clemson 42 Virginia Tech 35 (at Orlando, FL)

2015: Clemson 45 North Carolina 37 (at Charlotte, NC)

2014: Florida State 37 Georgia Tech 35 (at Charlotte, NC)

2013: Florida State 45 Duke 7 (at Charlotte, NC)

2012: Florida State 21 Georgia Tech 15 (at Charlotte, NC)

2011: Clemson 38 Virginia Tech 10 (at Charlotte, NC)

2010: Virginia Tech 44 Florida State 33 (at Charlotte, NC)

2009: Georgia Tech 39 Clemson 34 (at Tampa, FL)

2008: Virginia Tech 30 Boston College 12 (at Tampa, FL)

2007: Virginia Tech 30 Boston College 16 (at Jacksonville, FL)

2006: Wake Forest 9 Georgia Tech 6 (at Jacksonville, FL)

2005: Florida State 27 Virginia Tech 22 (at Jacksonville, FL)

Last Big ACC Championship

Boston College – Never

Clemson – 2016

Duke – 1989

Florida State – 2014

Georgia Tech – 2009

Louisville – Never

Miami – Never

North Carolina – 1980

North Carolina State – 1979

Pittsburgh – Never

Syracuse – Never

Virginia – 1995

Virginia Tech – 2010

Wake Forest – 2006

2017 NFL Draft: ACC in the First Round

2 – Mitch Trubisky, QB (North Carolina) taken by Chicago

7 – Mike Williams, WR (Clemson) taken by LA Chargers

12 – Deshaun Watson, QB (Clemson) taken by Houston

29 – David Njoku, TE (Miami) taken by Cleveland