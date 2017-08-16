Hermitage PD: Man tried to rob woman at Aldi, left in stolen car

Joshua Klingensmith, of Meadville, is charged with robbert, theft, reckless driving and other charges

By Published:
Joshua Lee Klingensmith, attempted armed robbery.

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police arrested a man they said tried to rob a Hermitage woman in the parking lot of Aldi.

The 66-year-old woman called police just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. She said a man approached her in the parking lot, asking for money. He then lifted his shirt to show a gun in his waistband, according to the victim.

Police said the woman told the robber that she didn’t have any money, so he left in a car, going west on E. State Street.

Police searched the area and found a vehicle matching the description of the one driven by the suspect in the parking lot of Giant Eagle in the Hermitage Towne Plaza. Police said the suspect — identified as 28-year-old Joshua Lee Klingensmith — got into his car and quickly drove away, leading an officer on a 1.5-mile chase.

Police said Klingensmith then drove into a ditch on Mercer Avenue, where he was arrested.

After the Meadville man’s arrest, police were notified that a 75-year-old Sharpsville woman’s purse had been stolen from inside Giant Eagle. The purse was found inside Klingensmith’s vehicle, along with a pellet pistol and syringe, according to police.

The vehicle that Klingensmith was driving had been reported stolen from Venango County.

Police said Klingensmith admitted that he had a drug problem. He was wanted by the Pa. Board of Probation and Parole for a probation violation.

“Had Klingensmith not been apprehended I’m fairly certain he would have continued his felonious crime spree in the area or another community,” said Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell.

Klingensmith is charged with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving and driving under a DUI-related suspension.

