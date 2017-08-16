Joe F. Cross Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Joe F. Cross, 82, passed away peacefully at 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at his home.

He was born in Lawton, Kentucky on August 19, 1934 the son of Joe Henry and Edna (May) Cross.

He fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith.

He retired in 1992 after 17 years as the owner of J and T Cross Construction Company in Mineral Ridge.

He was a member, deacon, greeter and usher at the Niles First Baptist Church where he loved being involved in all the church activities.

He worked hard for his family and enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing, especially in the Kentucky homestead which he called the happiest days of his life.

Joe is survived by four children, Jalyn Cross of Boardman, Kendra (Richard) Whittaker of Mineral Ridge, Michael (Lisa) Cross of Mineral Ridge and Frederick (fiancee Chris) Cross of Mineral Ridge; eight grandchildren, Richard Whittaker, Jared Whittaker, Sarah Traw, Michael F. Cross, David F. Cross, Amber Guerrieri, Frederick Lee Cross and Tracy Joe Cross; five great-granddaughters, Miranda, Sylvia, Jocelyn, Samantha, Julianna and a baby girl due in December; brother, Jackson “Buddy” (Sally) Cross of Seadrift, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Kitty Cross of Mineral Ridge and Rhoda Cross of McDonald.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae (Moore) Cross whom he married on November 16, 1953 and who died on February 2, 2017 and two brothers, Thomas E. Cross and Troy Cross.

Calling hours will be Friday, August 18, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The funeral will be Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Noon at the funeral home where family and friends may also call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Dave Burman and Rev. G. Ben Reed will officiate.

Burial at Kerr Cemetery will be private.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences.

