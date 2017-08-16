Local groups will hold viewing parties for upcoming solar eclipse

The next time a total solar eclipse will happen is in 2024, and it will pass right over Newton Falls

By Published:
This photo provided by Bob Baer and Sarah Kovac, participants in the Citizen CATE Experiment, shows a "diamond ring" shape during the 2016 total solar eclipse in Indonesia. For the 2017 eclipse over the United States, the National Science Foundation-funded movie project nicknamed Citizen CATE will have more than 200 volunteers trained and given special small telescopes and tripods to observe the sun at 68 locations in the exact same way. The thousands of images from the citizen-scientists will be combined for a movie of the usually hard-to-see sun’s edge. (R. Baer, S. Kovac/Citizen CATE Experiment via AP)
This photo provided by Bob Baer and Sarah Kovac, participants in the Citizen CATE Experiment, shows a "diamond ring" shape during the 2016 total solar eclipse in Indonesia. For the 2017 eclipse over the United States, the National Science Foundation-funded movie project nicknamed Citizen CATE will have more than 200 volunteers trained and given special small telescopes and tripods to observe the sun at 68 locations in the exact same way. The thousands of images from the citizen-scientists will be combined for a movie of the usually hard-to-see sun’s edge. (R. Baer, S. Kovac/Citizen CATE Experiment via AP)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local groups are holding viewing parties for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse, which will be a partial eclipse for people in the Valley.

These parties will accommodate people by providing proper eye protection, since looking directly at the eclipse can cause eye damage.

Mill Creek MetroParks will hold a viewing party from 1 – 4 p.m. at 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Rd., and will give out 1,000 eclipse glasses. The planetarium staff from Youngstown State University will be there to inform people about the eclipse and help them view it safely.

Grove City College’s Physics Department is also hosting a viewing party from 12 – 5 p.m. on the College Quad between Harbison Chapel and Crawford Hall. Telescopes and free eclipse viewing glasses will be available, and the college’s resident astronomer will be there to provide information.

These groups have a limited quantity of glasses. If you plan on buying your own, be sure to buy from a reputable source.

If you know of any other events or viewing parties for what’s been dubbed The Great American Eclipse, send a tip to Report It.

The next total eclipse will happen on April 8, 2024, and will pass right over Newton Falls.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s