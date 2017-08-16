Local groups will hold viewing parties for upcoming solar eclipse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local groups are holding viewing parties for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse, which will be a partial eclipse for people in the Valley.

These parties will accommodate people by providing proper eye protection, since looking directly at the eclipse can cause eye damage.

Mill Creek MetroParks will hold a viewing party from 1 – 4 p.m. at 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Rd., and will give out 1,000 eclipse glasses. The planetarium staff from Youngstown State University will be there to inform people about the eclipse and help them view it safely.

Grove City College’s Physics Department is also hosting a viewing party from 12 – 5 p.m. on the College Quad between Harbison Chapel and Crawford Hall. Telescopes and free eclipse viewing glasses will be available, and the college’s resident astronomer will be there to provide information.

These groups have a limited quantity of glasses. If you plan on buying your own, be sure to buy from a reputable source.

If you know of any other events or viewing parties for what’s been dubbed The Great American Eclipse, send a tip to Report It.

The next total eclipse will happen on April 8, 2024, and will pass right over Newton Falls.