Man caught bathing in Youngstown home he broke into gets jail time

Jacob Merchant was sentenced to spend the next four years in jail for the Youngstown home invasions

Jacob Merchant, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man who broke into several homes on the south side of Youngstown was sentenced Wednesday.

Jacob Merchant was caught taking a bath in one of the homes he broke into last March. He also trashed the furniture and cooked himself a meal.

The homeowner — who didn’t want to be on camera — spoke in front of the judge, just wanting to know why it all happened.

“I just want an answer of why all the destruction he had to do to my home? I could see if he was hungry or wanted to get warm, but the destruction?”

Merchant was sentenced to spend the next four years in jail — one year for each home invasion.

