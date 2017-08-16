More departures from Trump business advisory councils

The CEO of Campbell Soup is resigning from a White House jobs panel

The Associated Press Published:
Denise Morrison stands in the lobby of Campbell Soup Co. headquarters in Camden, N.J., Tuesday, July 12, 2011. Morrison, who takes over as CEO on Aug. 1 when Douglas Conant steps down after more than a decade, outlined a new approach during a meeting with analysts on Tuesday that entails adding products, changing the recipe of others and expanding internationally. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Denise Morrison stands in the lobby of Campbell Soup Co. headquarters in Camden, N.J., Tuesday, July 12, 2011. Morrison, who takes over as CEO on Aug. 1 when Douglas Conant steps down after more than a decade, outlined a new approach during a meeting with analysts on Tuesday that entails adding products, changing the recipe of others and expanding internationally. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEO of Campbell Soup is resigning from a White House jobs panel over comments about racism made by President Donald Trump.

Campbell CEO Denise Morrison said in a company release Wednesday, “Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottesville. I believe the President should have been — and still needs to be — unambiguous on that point.”

Trump suggested in remarks Tuesday that the white supremacists and counter-protesters both blameworthy for violence that erupted this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Morrison said the president’s comments triggered her resignation from the manufacturing jobs panel.

Morrison is the seventh person to resign from two major advisory panels this week following Trump’s comments.

Related Posts