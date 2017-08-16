Philadelphia mayor: Time to discuss future of Rizzo statue

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday that now is the "right time" for a conversation about the statue of Frank Rizzo

This Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, photo shows a statue of late Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, who also served as the city’s police commissioner, on Thomas Paine Plaza outside the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia. An anti-police brutality group, the Philly Coalition for REAL Justice, launched an online petition in August 2016 calling for the removal of the Frank Rizzo statue. (AP Photo/Dake Kang
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The mayor of Philadelphia says the city should discuss the future of a statue of one of his predecessors after reports of possible vandalism and a call for its removal from a city councilwoman.

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday that now is the “right time” for a conversation about the statue of Frank Rizzo, a former mayor and police commissioner who critics say reigned over the city when police brutality was the accepted norm.

On Monday, Democratic Councilwoman Helen Gym called for the statue’s removal on Twitter.

Rizzo’s son responded by telling KYW-TV that his father was a fair person who treated people equally regardless of race.

Rizzo served two terms as mayor as a Democrat before switching to the GOP. He died in 1991.

