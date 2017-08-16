Police raid Campbell home during child exploitation investigation

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken into custody after a raid related to child exploitation in Campbell.

On Wednesday morning, investigators searched a home on Devitt Avenue. Police removed electronic equipment from the house.

Dave Pauly, a supervisor for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Crimes Against Children Unit, said the investigation can relate to anything from inappropriate communications between adults and children or child pornography.

So far, no one has been criminally charged, but police are interviewing a suspect. They said evidence led them to the house and the suspect.

Pauly said more information should be released later Wednesday afternoon.

