Police: Warren woman left young kids alone in car for an hour

Labrittany Campbell is charged with two counts of child endangering

By Published:
police lights generic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing child endangering charges after police said she left two children in a car for about an hour.

Just after noon on Tuesday, police were called to the parking lot of the Stonegate Apartments on Tod Avenue NW.

Witnesses told officers that two children were left in a car for about an hour, and the older child started the car.

A police report listed the children’s ages as 2 and 3 years old.

When asked why the kids were in the car, 23-year-old Labrittany Campbell said she had been sleeping in the apartment, according to a police report.

Children Services was called, and the children were picked up by their grandmother.

Campbell is charged with two counts of child endangering.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear again in court on August 29.

