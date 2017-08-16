Powerball jackpot up to $430 million, drawing is Wednesday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Powerball drawing Wednesday night is your chance to become $430 million richer.

The cash payout option is a little more than $273.4 million after taxes.

They’ll draw five white balls and the red Powerball just before 11 p.m.

You have to match all six numbers to win the jackpot.

If no one does — it’ll go up again before Saturday’s drawing.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is just outside of the top ten lottery prizes of all time, with the 10th highest being the $435.3 million Powerball jackpot given to one winner in February of 2017. The highest was the $1,586 billion Powerball jackpot split between three winners in January of 2016.