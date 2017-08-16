Project planned to address dangerous Howland intersection

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been the scene of many crash sites over the years, earning the Ohio Department of Transportation’s title of being one of the most dangerous intersections in the area.

Now, Trumbull County officials say there is a plan for a new type of interchange between State Routes 82 and 46 in Howland to help alleviate problems there.

It’s called a “diverging diamond” interchange, and there’s only one like it in Ohio — in the Columbus area.

Watch: State Route 82/46 Interchange plan (Video courtesy of the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office)

Over the years, the state has tried to make the interchange safer, but so far, nothing has really worked.

Sam Trina, a barber at the Lanai Salon just north of the interchange, said it’s a daily headache. Every day, he does what he can to get through the traffic trap as quickly as possible.

“There’s a double light up there. Sometimes, people don’t observe that light, and there’s people merging on the other side of the overpass, and it creates a dangerous problem, actually,” he said.

With nearly 50,000 people passing through the area every day, Trumbull County’s deputy engineer knows that it’s a problem.

“It’s a failing interchange, currently. It doesn’t effectively move traffic through it, and there’s more accidents than you should have at a typical interchange,” Gary Shaffer said.

Shaffer was part of the unveiling on Wednesday for the new interchange. Work is expected to start in 2019 and be complete in three years.

He said he believes it will clear up the area’s traffic nightmare.

“It reduces the points of conflict, so anytime you’re making a left, you’re not going to be making a left in front of traffic. It improves the flow of traffic and reduces traffic,” he said.

Trina said he won’t mind the long construction project to build the new interchange.

“It’s going to be a little bit inconvenient at first, but hopefully, it will be worth it,” he said.