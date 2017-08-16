Roy David Hershberger Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Roy David Hershberger, age 26, died as a result of an accident on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.

He was born on April 29, 1991 in Orville, Ohio, a son of Ida R. (Miller) and John L. Hershberger.

On April 4, 2014 he married Rebekah Sue Weaver.

David worked for Samuel Weaver Saw Mill as well as farmed and some logging.

He was a member of the Stateline Amish Church.

David is survived by his wife of three years, Rebekah Sue Hershberger; two sons, Japheth David and Arlen James Hershberger; a daughter, Rachelle Joy Hershberger; his parents of Greenville; twin sisters, Elsie (Alvin) Weaver and Esta Hershberger both of Greenville; sister, Lena Mae Hershberger; brothers, Vernon and Jonathan Hershberger all at home and mother and father-in-law, Sam and Sarah Weaver of Jamestown.

Funeral services will be on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. at the home of Sam Weaver, 216 Stateline Road, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Visitation will be on Friday and Saturday, August 18 and 19, afternoon through evening at the Weaver home.

Burial will be at Stateline Amish Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service handles the arrangements with an online guestbook available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.



