Sharon’s Strickland values winning over stats

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon has the numbers, the experience, and one of the most dangerous weapons in the state this year… in Ziyon Strickland, a four year starter. He’s one of the best wide receivers in school history.

“You know, God gives us each different things and his case, he does have a lot of natural ability,” Head Coach Jim Wildman said of Stickland. “I think the second thing that he possesses that’s most important is his competitiveness. I mean, when the ball’s in the air offensively, his mind is made up, he’s going to find a way to catch, and if he can’t, you’re not.

Ziyon Strickland caught a staggering 66 passes last year…racking up nearly 12 hundred yards, and 23 touchdowns. In fact, he’s already eclipsed every Mercer County career receiving record, and he’s still got a year to go. But this season is not about stats, according to Strickland.

“Win… that’s my personal goal,” Strickland said. “I don’t care for no records. I already got, you feel me. I’m just a team player trying to win and go as far as we can, get a ring.”

The tigers return eight starters on both sides of the ball, including four offensive lineman, and a bruising back. Junior Jordan Wilson returns after rushing for over 13-hundred yards last season. Sophomore Lane Voytik will take over at quarterback. He’s the third QB of Strickland’s varsity career.

“It’s hard like… i gotta have confidence in my team,” said Strickland. “If i don’t have any confidence, they ain’t going have any confidence in themselves and we not going to be able to win.”

Sharon has won thirty games over the last four years. The Tigers have qualified for the playoffs in each of those four seasons… but every playoff run has ended the same… with Hickory claiming the District 10 title.

“They’ve walked off the field in the middle of November with nothing in their hand except a helmet, and nobody wants to wear a silver medal. We haven’t gotten over the hump yet. and when you’ve got a team sitting on the top of the hill that’s won 6 in a row, unless somebody knocks them off the top of that hill, you’re not reaching all your goals.”

Sharon will kickoff the season Friday August 25th against Wilmington.