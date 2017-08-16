Storm Team 27: Bright and warm afternoon

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast sunny and breezy

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Sunshine today with temperatures back in the 80s. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will return on Thursday. An isolated storm could be strong.

The chance for showers are sticking around Friday but better weather is ahead for the weekend.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Chance for iso. shower (10%)
High:  84

Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low:  62

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.  (60%)
High:  83

Friday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (30%)
High:  82  Low:  69

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  81  Low:  61

Sunday:  Mostly  sunny.
High:  83  Low:  62

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High:  80  Low:  63

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (30%)
High:  84  Low:  65

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance of showers.  (30%) High: 79  Low: 63

