Storm Team 27: T-Storms back in the forecast

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Quiet weather is expected overnight. Temperatures will slide into the low 60’s through early Thursday morning.

Look for more clouds Thursday with warm and humid weather. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will increase through the day. The best chance will be later in the day into the evening. There is a chance for a stronger storm with gusty wind, heavy rain and hail. The risk for a strong storm will taper off into early Thursday night.

Cooler air will slide in to start the weekend. The risk for a shower will stick around through the end of the week into Saturday. Better weather Sunday and Monday.

FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds.

Low: 63

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. The best chance will be late in the day into the evening. Some storms may be strong. (60%)

High: 83

Thursday night: Scattered showers or thunderstorms early. Some may be strong. (70%)

Low: 70

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 82

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 61

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 86 Low: 63

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 80 Low: 64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)

High: 70 Low: 55