Storm Team 27: Watching for storms Thursday

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm clouds

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Look for more clouds Thursday with warm and humid weather.  The risk for showers or thunderstorms will increase through the day.  The best chance will be later in the day into the evening.  There is a chance for a stronger storm with gusty wind, heavy rain and hail.  The risk for a strong storm will taper off into early Thursday night.

Cooler air will slide in to start the weekend.  The risk for a shower will stick around through the end of the week into Saturday.  Better weather Sunday and Monday.

FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. The best chance will be late in the day into the evening. Some storms may be strong. (60%)
High: 83

Thursday night: Scattered showers or thunderstorms early. Some may be strong. (70%)
Low: 70

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 82

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 61

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 63

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)
High: 70 Low: 55

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s