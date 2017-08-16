Tax break granted to Champion company planning on adding more jobs

Ohio Star Forge, located at the old Copperweld site in Champion Township, plans on adding a machine shop to the plant

Published: Updated:
Ohio Star Forge, Champion Township

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Star Forge received a 60 percent tax abatement from Trumbull County commissioners on Wednesday, meaning the company will get a break on new taxes on its $5.1 million expansion.

Ohio Star Forge is at the old Copperweld site in Champion Township. The company makes parts for the automotive industry, along with the oil and gas and alternative energy fields.

The new expansion will add a machine shop to the plant.

Nicholas Coggins, with the Trumbull Planning Commission, said this tax abatement will help the company be more competitive.

“Having a steel mill expand is actually a really good thing, especially since they do make sure they pay their guys well,” he said. “You’re going to expand jobs in the area at a living wage. These guys are going to take care of themselves and their families.”

The plant expects to keep all of its 117 employees and add seven more.

