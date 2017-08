The Trumbull County Basketball Officials Association (TCBOA) will be conducting an OHSAA Officiating class for any individual interested in becoming certified to officiate during the 2017-18 basketball season.

Class is open to high school students as well as adults.

The class will be held at Mathews High School beginning Sunday August 27.

For more information contact… Bob Sudzina at 330-727-3098 or email at suds152@aol.com.