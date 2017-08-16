Wava Ann Abbuhl Obituary

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio – Wava Ann Abbuhl, age 86, died on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born on December 2, 1930 in Ashtabula, Ohio, a daughter of Wavie (Tanner) and Ray Richard Fobes.

A lifelong Williamsfield resident, Wava married Lloyd Malvern Abbuhl on November 22, 1946. Together they owned and operated Abbuhl’s Spring Run Dairy, delivering milk from their dairy farm to local residents and to the school and later operating Lloyann Dairy Farms.

She was a licensed realtor and worked for Miller Realty of Jefferson, Ohio.

Wava was a founding member of the Pymatuning Community Church, holding church services in their home until the church was built.

She was a member of the Williamsfield Mother’s Club and enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, being outside and spending time with her grandchildren.

Wava is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 36 years, Lloyd M. Abbuhl; her daughter, Linda S. Neczeporenko; a sister, Doris Simon and four brothers, Robert, Morris, Phillip and Cecil Fobes.

Survivors include her three sons, Duane L. Abbuhl of Cortland, Ohio, Douglas R. Abbuhl of Tallahassee, Florida and Dennis W. (Janice Switzer) Abbuhl of Andover, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Todd, Tricia, Will, Evan, Austin, Noah and Jonathon; two great-grandchildren, Alaina and Zane and a sister, Janet Jones of Gustavus, Ohio.

Private services will be held by the family.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Services of Andover with an online guestbook available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

