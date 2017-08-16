Woman sentenced for crash into Liberty motel with kids in tow

Related Coverage Woman crashes into Motel 6 in Liberty with 2 kids inside car

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay fines for crashing into a Liberty motel earlier this month.

Kedline Joseph, 22, appeared in Girard Municipal Court on Wednesday for her sentencing.

She pleaded no contest to endangering children, driving without a valid license and disregard of safety. The obstructing official business charge against her was dismissed.

Police were called to the Motel 6 on Belmont Avenue on August 7 after Joseph crashed into a pillar on the building.

Witnesses said they saw Joseph driving around the motel parking lot backward before she hit the pillar. There were two small kids in the SUV when it crashed.

Police said the children in the car weren’t Joseph’s and the car didn’t belong to her.

Joseph received credit for the time she served in jail — seven days.