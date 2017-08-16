Woman sentenced for crash into Liberty motel with kids in tow

Kedline Joseph was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay fines and court costs

By Published: Updated:
Kedline Joseph, charged with obstructing official business, endangering children, operating a vehicle without a license and willful disregard of safety.
LIBERTY TWP: Arrested Aug. 7 - Kedline Joseph, 22, charged with child endangering, obstructing official business, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and willful or wanton disregarding of safety

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay fines for crashing into a Liberty motel earlier this month. 

Kedline Joseph, 22, appeared in Girard Municipal Court on Wednesday for her sentencing.

She pleaded no contest to endangering children, driving without a valid license and disregard of safety. The obstructing official business charge against her was dismissed.

Police were called to the Motel 6 on Belmont Avenue on August 7 after Joseph crashed into a pillar on the building.

Witnesses said they saw Joseph driving around the motel parking lot backward before she hit the pillar. There were two small kids in the SUV when it crashed.

Police said the children in the car weren’t Joseph’s and the car didn’t belong to her.

Joseph received credit for the time she served in jail — seven days.

Woman crashes into Motel 6 in Liberty Township

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s