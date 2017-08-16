Workers remove Baltimore Confederate monuments overnight

BALTIMORE (AP) – Confederate monuments have been removed overnight in Baltimore.

Local news outlets report that workers began hauling monuments away early Wednesday, days after a white nationalist rally in Virginia turned deadly.

WBAL-TV reports that a crane removed a monument to Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson” from its pedestal around 3 a.m. The TV station says the statue was placed on a flatbed truck 45 minutes later.

Photos posted on social media show people standing on top of the base where the Lee and Jackson monument used to stand.

Photos taken by The Baltimore Sun shows workers taking away a monument dedicated to the Confederate Women of Maryland.

