2 facing drug charges after raid of Youngstown home

Jermaine Bunn, 20, and Durrell Richardson, 19, are charged with drug possession

Jermaine Bunn and Durrell Richardson, charged with possession of drugs in Youngstown, Ohio.
L: Jermaine Bunn, R: Durrell Richardson

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect was arrested on drug charges after a raid of a Youngstown home.

Wednesday afternoon, the Youngstown Police Department’s Vice Unit, assisted by community police officers, executed a search warrant at the home on E. Warren Avenue.

Police reported finding a pill bottle containing a bag of crystal meth, digital scales, loaded hanguns and over $1,000 in cash.

Jermaine Bunn, 20, who matched a description of a person selling drugs at the home, was arrested, according to a police report. Police reported finding a bag of marijuana on him.

He was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Durrell Richardson, 19, who police said had a bag of crack cocaine in his pocket, was charged with possession of drugs.

Richardson and Bunn are in the Mahoning County Jail.

