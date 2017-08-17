4 arrested during prostitution investigation in Warren

Police said they were targeting an area known as "Area 51," on Warren's northeast side

Jessica Buzzelli, Gladys Postlethwait, Billie Williams and Hope Cline, charged with soliciting prostitution in Warren.
TL: Jessica Buzzelli, TR: Gladys Postlethwait, BL: Billie Williams, BR: Hope Cline

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police officers picked up four suspects they say were soliciting prostitution in the city.

Wednesday, the Warren Street Crimes Unit and Warren City Law Department conducted an operation in the northeast part of Warren that they referred to as “Area 51” — the target of prostitution activity.

Arrested and booked into Trumbull County Jail as a result of this operation were:

  • Jessica Marie Buzzelli, 35
  • Gladys Ann Postlethwait, 44
  • Billie Jo Williams, 32
  • Hope Marie Cline, 33

The women are each charged with soliciting.

Cline posted bond and was released from jail, while the other three suspects will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Warren Municipal Court.

