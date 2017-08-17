Andrew “Andy” David Berg Obituary

August 17, 2017 Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Andrew “Andy” David Berg, age 42, of Salem, died at 4:47 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at the St. Elizabeth Boardman Campus.

He was born on August 1, 1975.

Funeral arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.


