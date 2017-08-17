Berlin Twp. man who barricaded himself in house now facing charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man at the center of Monday’s standoff in Berlin Township is now facing felony charges related to the incident.

Troy Pratt is charged with inducing panic and obstructing official business.

It started just before 1 a.m. Monday when police got a call about a suicidal man who threatened to shoot any officer who approached his house on State Route 534.

A SWAT team had to evacuate a woman living next door and those living across the street.

Negotiators eventually persuaded Pratt to surrender after eight and a half hours, with help from his family.

Afterward, he was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

No one was hurt.

