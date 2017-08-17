City of Youngstown considering getting rid of park properties

The city's Parks Department wants to turn over some of its parks to Mill Creek MetroParks

By Published:
Stambaugh Park off Glenwood Avenue hasn't been used in years. In fact, the parking lot has been blocked off.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown is trying to get rid of a few old parks properties and save some money in the process.

Stambaugh Park off Glenwood Avenue hasn’t been used in years. In fact, the parking lot has been blocked off.

The city’s Parks Department wants to turn it over to Mill Creek Metroparks, but City Council wanted to see it first.

So, Parks Director Bob Burke arranged a tour of several of the city parks to show why he wants some of the parks off the books.

“We used to have 200 and some thousand people, now we have 66,000 people. Some areas, there’s no population,” said Youngstown Parks Director Robert Burke.

The tour also included parks that have been re-invigorated, like Arlington Heights and Crandall Park.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s