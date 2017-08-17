City of Youngstown considering getting rid of park properties

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown is trying to get rid of a few old parks properties and save some money in the process.

Stambaugh Park off Glenwood Avenue hasn’t been used in years. In fact, the parking lot has been blocked off.

The city’s Parks Department wants to turn it over to Mill Creek Metroparks, but City Council wanted to see it first.

So, Parks Director Bob Burke arranged a tour of several of the city parks to show why he wants some of the parks off the books.

“We used to have 200 and some thousand people, now we have 66,000 people. Some areas, there’s no population,” said Youngstown Parks Director Robert Burke.

The tour also included parks that have been re-invigorated, like Arlington Heights and Crandall Park.