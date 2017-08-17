Former Youngstown boxer sentenced for assaulting 4-year-old child

Related Coverage Former Youngstown boxer convicted of child abuse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Golden Gloves boxing champ from the Mahoning Valley was sentenced to 27 years for child endangering.

Mahoning County Court Judge Scott Krichbaum sentenced Wesley Triplett to the maximum sentence that he could receive on Thursday.

Triplett was found guilty of repeatedly assaulting a four-year-old child — at one point, whipping the child across the back with an electrical cord.

Triplett has a violent past.

He was convicted in 2007 and 2008 in separate assault cases.

